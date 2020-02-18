Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

TRV stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 68,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,904. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

