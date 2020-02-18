Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Equitable worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 46.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 81.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 837,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 376,984 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 18,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,394. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

