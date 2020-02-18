Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 87,281 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,107. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

