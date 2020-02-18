Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Metlife stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. 322,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

