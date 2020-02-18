Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 42,659 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 597,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,659 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $54,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 106,024 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 421,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 240,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 832,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $83.31 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

