Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $7.48 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,266 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. 5,149,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,447. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

