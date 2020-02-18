Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $70,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

NYSE:CP traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.84. 268,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,711. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.31. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

