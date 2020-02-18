Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $977,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.39 and its 200 day moving average is $414.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.