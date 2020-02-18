Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.07. 417,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.07. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $228.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

