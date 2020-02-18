Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 4,656 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. 1,787,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

