Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Sells $1,011,663.93 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,011,663.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OMCL stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Omnicell by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

