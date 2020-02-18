Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 688,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $29,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,379,750 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 430,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

