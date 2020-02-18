Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Shares Up 17.4%

Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE) shot up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 4.72 ($0.06), 27,258 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.02 ($0.05).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 million and a PE ratio of -26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Oleeo Company Profile (LON:OLEE)

Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oleeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oleeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.