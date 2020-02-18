Odyssey Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $473,606.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Upbit and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $473,606.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.03093617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00240916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00154768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,296,632,657 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, LBank, CoinTiger, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, Bit-Z, FCoin, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

