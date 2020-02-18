Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Shares Up 0.5%

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.27), 331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.26).

The company has a market cap of $119.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.96.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:OOA)

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.