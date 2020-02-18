Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.05. The stock had a trading volume of 141,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

