Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $217,000 Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Aramark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 133,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

In other news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARMK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. 451,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,965. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

