Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. 8,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

