Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,206,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,036,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 131,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 168,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. 16,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,779. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

