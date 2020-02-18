NXT Nutritionals (OTCMKTS:NXTH) Trading 16.7% Higher

NXT Nutritionals Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTH) shares traded up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 81,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

NXT Nutritionals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXTH)

NXT Nutritionals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NXT Nutritionals, Inc, develops and markets sweetener, and other food and beverage products in the United States. The company offers its sweetener under SUSTA branded name, which is used as a table top sweetener alternative to sugar and other sweeteners; and as an ingredient in beverages, cereals, baked goods, dairy products, candies, and chewing gum.

