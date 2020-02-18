NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.71.

NXPI stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,428 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,991,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

