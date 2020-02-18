Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after acquiring an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 923,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.46. 2,042,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.