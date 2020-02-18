NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 4,467 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,671,152. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

