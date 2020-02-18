NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 240,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 450,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,527,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter.

TLT traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.49. 486,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,289. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $148.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

