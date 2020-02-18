NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

