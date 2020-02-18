NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after buying an additional 1,752,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,336,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

PFE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,497,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,216,164. The stock has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

