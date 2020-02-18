NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,311. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.09.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

