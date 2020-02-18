NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 88,461 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,461 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $36,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,616. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

