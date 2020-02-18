Noble (NE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Noble (NYSE:NE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NE opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $225.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Noble has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fearnley Fonds cut Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.21.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

