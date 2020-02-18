NMC Health (LON:NMC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,135.97

Shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,135.97 and traded as low as $703.40. NMC Health shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 3,201,631 shares trading hands.

NMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NMC Health from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,436.25 ($45.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,277 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,110.68.

In other NMC Health news, insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total transaction of £16,875,000 ($22,198,105.76). Also, insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) per share, with a total value of £24,650 ($32,425.68).

NMC Health Company Profile (LON:NMC)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

