Nlight (LASR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,949.00 and a beta of 2.46. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $105,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,450. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

