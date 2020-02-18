News (NASDAQ:NWS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of News from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

News stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. News has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of News by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 314,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 495.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 539,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 448,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of News by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

