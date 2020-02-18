New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.8% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 301,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

NYSE MTN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,351. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

