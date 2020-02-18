New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,400 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,477 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of American Airlines Group worth $18,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.