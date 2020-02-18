New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.52 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Floor & Decor worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FND traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

