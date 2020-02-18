New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.16 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of PerkinElmer worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after acquiring an additional 721,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,665,000 after purchasing an additional 272,310 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $19,112,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PerkinElmer by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 146,417 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,282. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.72. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,504 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

