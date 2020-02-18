New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $20,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 18,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,522. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $175.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

