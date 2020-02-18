New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.48% of Triumph Group worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,908. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

