New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Huazhu Group worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 303,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.16.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,237. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

