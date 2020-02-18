Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $80,050.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010258 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $80,050.00 and $7,245.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00049604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00481088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $618.58 or 0.06359077 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00069406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005279 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.