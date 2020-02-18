Nestree Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Nestree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $479,751.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043715 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000991 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00084830 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,764.94 or 0.99792632 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000542 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

