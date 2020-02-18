Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Stephens started coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 16,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Navient by 36.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth $168,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

