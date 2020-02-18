National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $82.75. 20,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,634. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

In related news, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. Also, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,232.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.