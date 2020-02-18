National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Critical Review

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Health Investors pays out 76.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares National Health Investors and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 50.18% 10.94% 5.37% Alexander & Baldwin -28.41% -10.75% -5.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Health Investors and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 2 2 0 2.50 Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Health Investors currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Health Investors and Alexander & Baldwin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $294.61 million 13.22 $154.33 million $5.48 16.17 Alexander & Baldwin $644.40 million 2.57 -$72.00 million N/A N/A

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexander & Baldwin.

Volatility & Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Alexander & Baldwin on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai`i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.

