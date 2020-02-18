National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.74% from the stock’s current price.

NESR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,774. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.