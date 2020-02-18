MSA Safety (MSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MSA opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

