Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MPAA. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of MPAA opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $353.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 407,528 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 111,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 236,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

