Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Receives $26.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

MOS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 8,952,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $33.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

