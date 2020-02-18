Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRT.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

TSE MRT.UN traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.56. The company had a trading volume of 59,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,005. The company has a market capitalization of $762.05 million and a PE ratio of 29.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$11.03 and a 12-month high of C$12.71.

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.62 per share, with a total value of C$987,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,651,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,145,514.74.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.