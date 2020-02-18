Morgan Stanley Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $500.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.62.

TSLA opened at $800.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $589.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of -157.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.50. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,344. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

